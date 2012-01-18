January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sagess

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2017

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.894

Reoffer yield 2.773 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 198.5

bp over the 3.75 pct 2017 DBR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2024

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.0 pct

Spread 156.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 220.4

bp over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of Americ Merrill Lynch,

CA CIB, Natixis & HSBC

Ratings AA+(S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

