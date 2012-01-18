BRIEF-Four Springs expects IPO price to be between $17 and $19 per share
* Four Springs Capital Trust expects the initial public offering price to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - sec filing
January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Norwegian covered bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Terra Boligkreditt
Guarantor XXX
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.524
Reoffer yield 2.352 pct
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161.3
bp over the October 2016 OBL 161
Payment Date January 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Nordea Markets, UBS &
Unicredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0736417642
* Safety Income & Growth Inc sees ipo of 10.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per share - sec filing