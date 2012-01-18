January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Norwegian covered bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Terra Boligkreditt

Guarantor XXX

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.524

Reoffer yield 2.352 pct

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161.3

bp over the October 2016 OBL 161

Payment Date January 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Nordea Markets, UBS &

Unicredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0736417642

