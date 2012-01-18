Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 99.465

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bankia, Barclays, BBVA & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0736467159

