Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Standard Chartered PLC
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date January 25, 2022
Coupon 5.70 pct
Issue price 99.691
Reoffer price 99.691
Spread 390 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date January 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Englsih
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue