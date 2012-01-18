* Q4 adj shr $0.73 vs est $0.70

* Q4 revenue $948.7 mln vs est $932.3 mln

* Sees FY 2012 shr $3.23-$3.34

* Sees FY 2012 revenue $4.05-$4.15 bln

* Shares up 10 pct in morning trade

Jan 18 Amphenol Corp (APH.N), a maker of electronic and fiber optics connectors, posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates in spite of weak demand in its communications-related markets and forecast a strong 2012.

The company forecast 2012 earnings of $3.23 to $3.34 a share on revenue of $4.05 billion to $4.15 billion.

Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $3.17 a share on revenue of $4.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amphenol's fourth-quarter net income was $115 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with $132.5 million, or 75 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one time charges from flood damage at the company's Sidney, New York facility, fourth-quarter profit was 73 cents a share.

The company's revenue was down slightly at $948.9 million.

Analysts expected fourth-quarter earnings of 70 cents on revenue of $932.3 million.

Wallingford-based Amphenol's shares rose 10 percent to $53.07 in morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

