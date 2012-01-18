January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 1, 2016

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 102.689

Reoffer price 101.064

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated NOK Mid-swap

Payment Date January 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch)

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion Norwegian

crown when fungible

ISIN XS0669864976

