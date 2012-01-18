Jan 18 Shares in Linear Technology Corp LLTC.O rose as much as 9 percent, after the chipmaker projected strong third-quarter results, allaying fears of a continued slowdown in the semiconductor industry.

Shares in other analog chipmakers including Freescale Semiconductor FSL.N, Fairchild Semiconductor FCS.N and Analog Devices ADI.N also jumped in Wednesday morning trade.

On Tuesday, Linear forecast third-quarter revenue growth of 4 to 8 percent from the previous three-month period, implying about $306.1 million to $317.8 million, topping the $302.03 million analysts had expected. [ID:nL3E8CH77P]

Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson said Linear Technology's positive outlook surprised investors, raising hopes of a return to growth for the industry in 2012.

The semiconductor industry saw business stall in the middle of 2011 as demand for consumer gadgets slowed in the wake of broader economic uncertainities and a slowdown in PC shipments.

Fairchild shares were up 10 percent, Freescale was up 8 percent and Analog Devices was up 5 percent in morning trading. The broader S&P 1500 Semiconductor Sub-Industry Index .15GSPELCS rose 3 percent.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

