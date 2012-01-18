Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Iberdrola Finance SA

Guarantor Iberdrola SA

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 101.239

Spread 298 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 387bp

over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR

Payment Date January 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan &

Santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Englsih

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0693855750

Temporary ISIN XS0736495796

