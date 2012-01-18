Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Iberdrola Finance SA
Guarantor Iberdrola SA
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 101.239
Spread 298 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 387bp
over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR
Payment Date January 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan &
Santander GBM
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Englsih
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0693855750
Temporary ISIN XS0736495796
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.