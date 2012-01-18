January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CRH Finance

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2019

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.343

Reoffer price 99.343

Yield 5.114 pct

Spread 317 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, ING, RBS & Societe Generale

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0736488585

