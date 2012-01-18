January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower CRH Finance
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2019
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.343
Reoffer price 99.343
Yield 5.114 pct
Spread 317 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, ING, RBS & Societe Generale
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0736488585
