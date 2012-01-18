Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance NA

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 24, 2013

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110bp

Reoffer price Undisclosed

Payment Date January 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS0736645861

Data supplied by International Insider.