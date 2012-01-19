Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BAA Funding Ltd
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Scheduled Maturity January 25, 2017
Legal Maturity January 25, 2019
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.85
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 363.3bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR
Payment Date January 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Llyods & Santander
GBM
Ratings A- (Fitch), A- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0736300293
