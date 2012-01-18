(Adds USTR comment in paragraphs 7-8)
BEIJING Jan 18 China is "greatly
concerned and strongly opposed" to the United States' listing of
Taobao, the country's largest consumer e-commerce website, as a
notorious market for piracy, a spokesman for China's Ministry of
Commerce said on Wednesday.
Last month, the United States kept Alibaba Group's Taobao
unit on the United States Trade Representative's November
notorious markets list for offering a wide range of copyright
infringing products. [ID:nL3E7NL0IG]
"When referring to Chinese businesses, we noticed that the
United States notorious market list would use terms like
'alledged' and 'according to industry information,'" Shen
Danyang, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, said at a
news conference.
"With ambiguous terms and no conclusive evidence or detailed
analysis, this is very irresponsible and not objective," Shen
said.
China believes the United States should take into account
the efforts made by Chinese companies to fend off piracy.
"We urge the U.S. to take into account China's effort for
IPR protection and the progress made on it and to make a more
comprehensive, more objective, more fair evaluation," Shen said.
A USTR spokeswoman said the agency stood by its
decision on Taobao, which she said was based on information
collected from companies and other interested parties last year
as part of a regular review of Internet and physical
marketplaces where counterfeit and pirated goods are sold.
An interagency panel “reviewed all written submissions
and selected a few of the most prominent examples of notorious
markets in each category," the spokeswoman said.
The USTR removed Baidu Inc (BIDU.O), China's largest search
engine, from its list in a nod to the firm's efforts to clean up
its music offerings.
China has intensified efforts to protect intellectual
property in the country over the past few years. However,
results have been mixed, because enforcement remains weak and
inconsistent, and bootleg operators have been inventive in
finding new ways to copy and sell counterfeits and knock-offs.
