SINGAPORE Jan 19 Singapore energy services firm KS Energy Ltd said a jack-up rig it leased to Chevron Corp was still on fire and the impact on its financial position was unclear.

The shallow water KS Endeavor, which was operating off the coast of Nigeria, caught fire on Monday and "is reported to be almost submerged into the waters", KS Energy said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.

Chevron said on Wednesday it had suspended search and rescue efforts for two missing contractors and was still investigating the cause of the incident.

KS Energy said the rig was insured but added that it was unable to comment on whether the damage would have a material impact on its financial position.

"The company will not be able to make any assessment of the potential impact of the incident until incident investigation has been completed," it said.