January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB)
Issue Amount 590 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Parpetual
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price Par
Spread 298 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Callable on June 30, 2017 and every year
thereafter
ISIN CH0143808332
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.