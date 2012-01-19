January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB)

Issue Amount 590 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Parpetual

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Spread 298 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Callable on June 30, 2017 and every year

thereafter

ISIN CH0143808332

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.