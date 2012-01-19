Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$100 milllion

Maturity Date January 24, 2014

Coupon 3-month BKBM + 56bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month BKBM + 56bp

Payment Date January 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

