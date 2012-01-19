Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$100 milllion
Maturity Date January 24, 2014
Coupon 3-month BKBM + 56bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month BKBM + 56bp
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
