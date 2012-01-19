January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Instituto Official Credito

Guarantor The Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 08, 2014

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 101.308

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated Bonos

Payment Date January 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.55

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0646719954

