January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Instituto Official Credito
Guarantor The Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 08, 2014
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 101.308
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated Bonos
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.55
billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0646719954
