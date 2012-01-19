Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Enexis Holding NV

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2022

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.043

Reoffer price 99.043

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.8bp

over the 2.0 pct January 04, 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG & ING Bank NV

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

