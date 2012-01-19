Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Enexis Holding NV
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2022
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.043
Reoffer price 99.043
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.8bp
over the 2.0 pct January 04, 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG & ING Bank NV
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
