January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 90 bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 90 bp
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Goldman Sachs International
& JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0737108984
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.