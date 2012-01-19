January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 90 bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 90 bp

Payment Date January 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Goldman Sachs International

& JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0737108984

