Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date January 22, 2015
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.182
Spread 157 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 September 2015 Gilt
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & Royal Bank of
Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.10 pct
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN
Programme
The issue size will total 650 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0729893338
