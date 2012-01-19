January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date January 22, 2015

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.182

Spread 157 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 September 2015 Gilt

Payment Date January 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & Royal Bank of

Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.10 pct

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN

Programme

The issue size will total 650 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0729893338

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.