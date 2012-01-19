January 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an covered FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Limited(NAB)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date January 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 145 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date January 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & NAB

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100+1

Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond

Programme

ISIN XS0737096874

Data supplied by International Insider.