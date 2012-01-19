BRIEF-UBI won't take part in rescue of Veneto banks-exec
June 13 Unione Di Banche Italiane Spa's supervisory board chairman Andrea Moltrasio
January 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an covered FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Limited(NAB)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date January 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 145 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & NAB
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond
Programme
ISIN XS0737096874
WASHINGTON, June 13 Apple Inc offered a $1 billion bond dedicated to financing clean energy and environmental projects on Tuesday, the first corporate green bond offered since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement.