January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Luzerner KB

Issue Amount 80 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 19, 2035

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 88.85

Reoffer price 88.85

Payment Date February 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Luzerner KB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 200 million

Swiss francs when fungible

