January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 6, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.778

Reoffer price 100.078

Yield 1.988 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Dutch

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 325 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0147023466

Temporary ISIN CH0148065870

