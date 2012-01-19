BRIEF-UBI won't take part in rescue of Veneto banks-exec
June 13 Unione Di Banche Italiane Spa's supervisory board chairman Andrea Moltrasio
January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 6, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.778
Reoffer price 100.078
Yield 1.988 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Dutch
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 325 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0147023466
Temporary ISIN CH0148065870
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 13 Unione Di Banche Italiane Spa's supervisory board chairman Andrea Moltrasio
WASHINGTON, June 13 Apple Inc offered a $1 billion bond dedicated to financing clean energy and environmental projects on Tuesday, the first corporate green bond offered since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement.