BRIEF-UBI won't take part in rescue of Veneto banks-exec
June 13 Unione Di Banche Italiane Spa's supervisory board chairman Andrea Moltrasio
January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 01, 2016
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 100.905
Payment Date January 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0737094580
WASHINGTON, June 13 Apple Inc offered a $1 billion bond dedicated to financing clean energy and environmental projects on Tuesday, the first corporate green bond offered since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement.