January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 01, 2016

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 100.905

Payment Date January 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0737094580

