BRIEF-UBI won't take part in rescue of Veneto banks-exec
June 13 Unione Di Banche Italiane Spa's supervisory board chairman Andrea Moltrasio
Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thurday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.013
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Royal Bank of
Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 3.75 billion
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0544644957
Data supplied by International Insider.
WASHINGTON, June 13 Apple Inc offered a $1 billion bond dedicated to financing clean energy and environmental projects on Tuesday, the first corporate green bond offered since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement.