Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date March 10, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp

Issue price 99.640

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date January 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Inveastment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.45 biliion

when fungible

ISIN XS0604032101

Temporary Regs ISIN XS0737102193

144A ISIN US50048MAG50

