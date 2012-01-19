Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date March 10, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp
Issue price 99.640
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Inveastment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.45 biliion
when fungible
ISIN XS0604032101
Temporary Regs ISIN XS0737102193
144A ISIN US50048MAG50
