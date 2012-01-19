Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.895

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.