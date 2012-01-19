Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.895
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
