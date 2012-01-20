SINGAPORE Jan 20 Passenger traffic at
Singapore's Changi Airport jumped 11.4 percent in December and
hit a record in 2011, boosted by increased travel within the
Asia-Pacific region, the Southeast Asian city-state's airport
operator said.
"December 2011 was Changi Airport's busiest month ever with
4.53 million passenger movements," Changi Airport Group said in
a statement on Friday.
A prime destination mainly for bankers and businessmen,
Singapore has been drawing tourists with a slew of new
attractions, the most popular being two casino-complexes built
at a cost of more than $10 billion.
The two casinos and their related attractions represent the
new face of a city that wants to transform itself from regional
trade and financial centre into a place for both work and play
and emerge as Asia's Monte Carlo.
For the whole of 2011, Changi Airport handled 46.5 million
passengers, up 10.7 percent from a year ago. Low-cost carriers
accounted for one in four passengers last year, up from one in
five in 2010.
The tiny city-state, has near-zero crime and sparkling clean
streets but also flogging, the death penalty, and a ban on
chewing gum.
Changi Airport is one of Asia's largest air hubs, connecting
Singapore to 210 cities in 60 countries. The airport serves more
than 100 airlines and is a base for several carriers including
Singapore Airlines, Tiger Airways and
Qantas' JetStar Asia.
Changi Airport handled 167,000 tonnes of cargo last month,
an increase of 6.9 percent from a year ago. The volume of cargo
handled was the highest in three years, Changi Airport said.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)