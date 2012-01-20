KUALA LUMPUR Jan 20 Malaysian builder
Scomi Engineering Bhd has inked a 2.56 billion ringgit
($824.34 million) deal with a Brazilian government authority to
develop a monorail system in the Latin American country, the
firm said on Friday.
Scomi Engineering, along with three Brazilian partners,
signed an agreement with the Infrastructure Secretariat of
Amazonas state to develop a monorail system for the Manaus
metropolitan region.
The announcement follows a project award in August for the
monorail system that will have the capacity to transport 35,000
passengers per hour.
Scomi Engineering told the stock exchange that its portion
of the contract was valued at 597.2 million ringgit.
The Malaysian company will design and supply the depot
equipment, track switches, maintenance vehicles as well as do
project management on the 20 kilometre monorail line.
Scomi Engineering, a unit of energy services-to-construction
conglomerate Scomi Group Bhd, said the project will be
completed in 40 months from the date of the contract signing.
($1 = 3.1055 ringgit)
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)