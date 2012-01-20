SINGAPORE Jan 20 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd said its electronics and marine segments have secured new contracts worth about S$350 million ($275 million) in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The wins include a contract for a rail communications system in Taiwan, as well as several naval and commercial ship repair and conversion contracts, ST Engineering said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

ST Engineering provides services to the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. ($1 = 1.2745 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)