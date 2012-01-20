BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces increase in term loan and revolving credit facility
* Slate Retail REIT announces increase in term loan and revolving credit facility
Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 05, 2014
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 107.23
Payment Date January 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.725 pct Selling & 0.15 pct M&U)
Notes The issue size will total 4.93 billion
swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0200551975
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Slate Retail REIT announces increase in term loan and revolving credit facility
NEW YORK, June 12 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will travel to New York this week to help Israel sell government bonds, the underwriting agency for the bonds said on Monday.