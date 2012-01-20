Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date March 09, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp

Reoffer price 99.265

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 35bp

Payment Date January 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.05 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0492945141

