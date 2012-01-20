Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Sandvik AB

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date February 01, 2021

Coupon 4.150 pct

Reoffer price 99.860

Payment Date January 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Englsih

