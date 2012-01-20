Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2019

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 3bp

Payment Date January 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

