MUMBAI, March 19 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are likely to open lower on Monday because of higher arrivals in the domestic market on an expected rise in output this year, analysts said.

* About 28,000-30,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at Unjha. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* The most-active April jeera contract ended 0.40 percent higher at 13,210 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures are expected to open lower due to mounting spot supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 2.16 percent higher at 4,350 rupees per 100 kg on short-covering after prices fell 10 percent this month.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures are seen up in opening trade on thin domestic supplies as farmers held back stocks hoping for a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 1.73 percent higher at 44,110 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)