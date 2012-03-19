BRIEF-Arden Partners to raise 5 mln stg via placing
* Intention to place shares of 10 pence each in company with institutional and other investors
March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 275 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.925
Payment Date March 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 575 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0750692864
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Intention to place shares of 10 pence each in company with institutional and other investors
* CEO Treichl says will definitely not stay on as CEO after contract expires in three years' time -interview with Profil magazine Further company coverage: