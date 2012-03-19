March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2032
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.894
Yield 3.956 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.9
bp over the 5.5 pct Jan 2031 DBR
Payment Date March 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 22.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN EU000A1GOAJ7
