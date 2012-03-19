March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date October 12, 2054
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 109.411
Payment Date March 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.2 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 775 million
Sterling when fungible
