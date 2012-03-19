March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ABB Finance B.V.

Guarantor ABB LTD

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 26, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.905

Reoffer price 99.905

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.3

bp over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer Debt issuance

Programme

ISIN XS0763122578

Data supplied by International Insider.