March 20 Intel Corp and Micron
Technology Inc are likely to bid for Elpida Memory Inc
which will take bids from investors interested in
sponsoring its turnaround from bankruptcy, the Nikkei business
daily reported.
Elpida is aiming to make a selection in May and will hold
the first round of bidding in March, the daily said.
Nomura Securities Co will serve as Elpida's adviser for the
selection process, the report said.
Besides Micron, other likely bidders include Formosa
Plastics Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co
, Toshiba Corp as well as multiple investment
funds which are also showing interest in backing Elpida's
reorganization, the Nikkei reported.
Elpida may end up choosing more than one sponsor, the daily
reported.
Elpida's decision to take bids for a sponsor comes as the
company considers debtor-in-possession financing for its
reorganization -- a move that would allow its current management
to stay on and could anger creditors who think they should
resign to take responsibility for the company's collapse, the
report said.