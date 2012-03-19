March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Hochtief AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2017

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.468

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MA9X1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.