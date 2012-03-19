BRIEF-China World Trade Center to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 16
March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC
(NBAD)
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date March 27, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.753
Reoffer yield 3.304 pct
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 213.1 bp
Over CT5
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,HSBC, NBAD & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.24 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15