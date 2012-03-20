March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Westpac Securities NZ Ltd London Branch
Guarantor Westpac New Zealand Ltd (Wellington)
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 02, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 65bp
Payment Date April 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 325 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0181379543