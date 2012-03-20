March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 02, 2019
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.471
Reoffer price 99.471
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.3bp
Over the 0.75 pct 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Bayner LB & BBVA
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programm
