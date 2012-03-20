March 20 Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 16 March 2012
Items not related to monetary policy operations
In the week ending 16 March 2012 gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) remained unchanged.
The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability
items 7, 8 and 9)
increased by EUR 1.0 billion to EUR 250.7 billion on account of customer and portfolio
transactions and US dollar liquidity-providing operations (see below).
Value date Type of transaction Maturing amountNew amount
15 March 20127-day US dollar liquidity-providing reverse transactionUSD 1.6 billion USD 2.3
billion
US dollar liquidity operations
The liquidity-providing transactions were conducted by the Eurosystem in connection with the
temporary reciprocal currency arrangement (swap line) that the European Central Bank has with
the Federal Reserve System.
The holdings by the Eurosystem of marketable securities other than those held for monetary
policy purposes(asset item 7.2) decreased by EUR 1.1 billion to EUR 347.0 billion. Banknotes in
circulation (liability item 1)decreased by EUR 1.5 billion to EUR 869.1 billion. Liabilities to
general government (liability item 5.1) increased by EUR 4.6 billion to EUR 138.9 billion.
Items related to monetary policy operations
The Eurosystem's net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2,
2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4)increased by EUR 89.1 billion to EUR 172.6 billion. On Wednesday, 14 March
2012, a main refinancing operation of EUR 17.5 billion matured and a new one of EUR 42.2 billion
was settled. On the same day, a longer-term refinancing operation of EUR 14.3 billion matured
and a new one of EUR 9.8 billion was settled. Also on Wednesday, 14 March 2012, fixed-term
deposits in an amount of EUR 219.5 billion matured and new deposits were collected in an amount
of EUR 218 billion, with a maturity of one week.
Recourse to the marginal lending facility (asset item 5.5) was EUR 11.8 billion (compared with
EUR 0.6 billion in the previous week), while recourse to the deposit facility (liability item
2.2) was EUR 758.8 billion (compared with EUR 798.0 billion in the preceding week).
The holdings by the Eurosystem of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1)
increased by EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 283.4 billion. This increase was due to the purchases
settled during the week under the second covered bond purchase programme, which more than offset
the redemption of securities under the first covered bond purchase programme. Therefore, in the
week ending 16 March 2012 the value of accumulated purchases under the Securities Markets
Programme amounted to EUR 217.8 billion, while those of the portfolios held under the first and
second covered bond purchase programmes totalled EUR 57.0 billion and EUR 8.7 billion
respectively. All three portfolios are accounted for on a held-to-maturity basis.
Current accounts of euro area credit institutions
As a result of all transactions, the current account position of credit institutions with
the Eurosystem (liability item 2.1) increased by EUR 34.2 billion to EUR 132.2 billion.
(Reporting By Vijaya Kumar Georgewilliam)