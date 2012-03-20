March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gementeen (BNG)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 101.725
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0679929389
Temp ISIN XS0764770607
