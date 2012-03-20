March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Rentenbank, Germany's agency for
Agribusines
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 05, 2018
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 100.585
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAa (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0686448019
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.