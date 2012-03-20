March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd S.A
Guarantor FIAT S.p.A
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 7.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.0 pct
Spread 593.8 bp
Underlying govt bond Over the OBL#162
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays Capital, CA-CIB,
Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, Natixis
& Unicredit
Ratings Ba3(Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0764640149
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(EMEA Fixed Income Desk Bangalore;
raghavendra.venkata@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters Messaging
raghavendra.venkata.reuters.com@reuters.net;
+91 80 4135 5666, fax +44 20 7542 5285))