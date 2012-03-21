March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro
Maturity Date March 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.974
Reoffer price 99.974
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.5bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan & UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS0765298095
