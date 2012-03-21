March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date February 10, 2022
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 104.389
Reoffer Yield 3.953 pct
Spread 158 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 950 million euro
When fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0011227107
ISIN FR0011197409
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)