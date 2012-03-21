March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15 bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
