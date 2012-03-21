March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15 bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

